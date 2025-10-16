Forrestania Resources Hits Copper Sulphides at Breakaway Dam Prospect

Forrestania Resources Ltd (ASX: FRS), a gold exploration and development company focused on projects across Western Australia’s mining districts, has announced the intersection of copper sulphides during diamond drilling at its Breakaway Dam Copper VMS prospect near Menzies. The initial drill hole, BDCDD25001, intersected 9.2 metres (downhole width) of iron and copper sulphide minerals, validating the company’s exploration model. This intersection occurred at a depth of 181.4 metres and is consistent with a copper-mineralised VMS system.

The current drilling program includes three holes designed to test the Breakaway Dam VMS prospect. The second hole, BDCDD25002, is underway, targeting 70 metres down-dip along the same modelled conductor as the initial successful hole. Visual inspection of the core from BDCDD25001 revealed chalcopyrite varying in texture from disseminated to blebby, with several veinlets containing the copper mineral.

Chairman David Geraghty stated that the mineralisation intersection marks a significant step forward for Forrestania Resources, validating its EM targeting approach. He added that the company is working to expedite assay results to build on this early success, aligning with strengthening copper prices driven by global electrification. Assay results and follow-up downhole EM surveys are pending on the completed drillhole to assist vectoring in on the core of the mineralised system.

Forrestania Resources plans to drill two more holes in the current program, testing geophysical targets modelled at Breakaway Dam. The company is actively seeking to unlock what it believes could be a district-scale copper system at Breakaway Dam, leveraging historical data and modern exploration techniques to identify and develop potential VMS deposits.