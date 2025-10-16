NexGen Energy Completes $1 Billion Equity Offering

NexGen Energy, a dual-listed uranium miner, has successfully closed its global equity offering, raising $C950 million (approximately $1 billion AUD). The capital raise is earmarked to finance the development of its Rook 1 project, a significant uranium resource located in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium projects in Canada. The company is dedicated to advancing sustainable uranium production for clean energy solutions.

The offering comprised two tranches. The first tranche involved the sale of 33,112,583 common shares at a price of $C12.08 per share, generating gross proceeds of $C400 million. Merrill Lynch Canada led a syndicate of underwriters for this portion of the offering.

The second tranche consisted of 45,801,527 common shares, settled as CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs), and placed with institutional investors. Aitken Mount Capital Partners underwrote this tranche at a price of $13.10 per CDI, resulting in gross proceeds of $600 million. The successful completion of this equity offering marks a crucial step for NexGen as it progresses towards the development and operation of the Rook 1 project, which is poised to become a major player in the global uranium market.