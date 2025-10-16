Adore Beauty Appoints New Independent Director

Adore Beauty has announced the appointment of Jason Murray as an independent non-executive director. The company is an Australian online retailer of beauty and personal care products. It offers a wide range of skincare, makeup, hair care, and fragrance products from various brands.

Murray’s appointment is effective immediately, and he is expected to be elected as chairman of the board at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 21. His extensive experience in the retail sector is anticipated to bring valuable insights to Adore Beauty’s strategic direction.

Murray brings a wealth of experience to Adore Beauty, having served as CEO of several major multi-branded retail companies over the past two decades. His previous roles include CEO positions at Just Group and Pepkor South East Asia, demonstrating his leadership and expertise in managing large-scale retail operations.

The nomination of Murray as chairman signals a move towards strengthening the board’s governance and strategic oversight. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote on his election at the AGM, where further details about the company’s performance and future plans will likely be discussed.