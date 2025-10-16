Talga and SQM End Swedish Joint Venture

Talga Group, an Australian battery materials and technology company, and SQM Australia, the Australian subsidiary of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, have mutually agreed to terminate their joint venture agreement for the Aero Project in Sweden, effective immediately. The decision follows unresolved requirements set forth by Swedish authorities, which have impeded the project’s progress. Talga Group focuses on developing high-performance battery anode materials. SQM is a global company that produces specialty plant nutrients, lithium, iodine, and potassium products.

The Aero Project, wholly owned by Talga, contains critical minerals, including gallium, caesium, and lithium. These minerals were initially discovered by Talga during its exploration activities in the region. The joint venture aimed to explore and potentially develop these resources to contribute to the growing demand for battery materials.

Despite the termination of the SQM partnership, Talga remains committed to the Aero Project and its potential. The company has announced that it is actively seeking new partners to advance the project and capitalise on the demand for strategically important minerals located at the site.

Talga believes that Aero represents a significant opportunity, given the increasing focus on securing sustainable and geographically diverse sources of critical minerals for use in electric vehicles and other advanced technologies. The company will provide further updates on its partnership search as developments occur.