Immutep passes enrolment milestone in cancer trial

Immutep (ASX:IMM) CEO and Executive Director Marc Voigt joins Table for Two to discuss the company’s progress in developing immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease. He outlines key milestones in Immutep’s late-stage lung cancer trial, including patient enrolment targets, the determination of an optimal dose and the timeline for upcoming analyses.

The conversation also touches on investigator-led studies, such as a new trial at George Washington University Cancer Center, and explores how Immutep’s approach—treating the immune system rather than the tumour itself—could be applied across multiple indications.