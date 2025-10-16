Djerriwarrh Investments’ (ASX:DJW) Portfolio Manager Brett McNeill explains how the company uses a distinctive approach—selling call options alongside a portfolio of quality Australian shares—to generate income above the broader market. This strategy has delivered a consistently higher dividend yield, combining regular dividends with option premiums, while keeping costs low for shareholders.

In this interview, Brett outlines how option income is managed day-to-day, why it has proved reliable even in volatile markets, and how it fits within Djerriwarrh’s focus on quality companies. He also discusses recent portfolio shifts, from reducing exposure to the major banks to adding resources such as BHP and Rio Tinto, and defensive assets like Transurban and neighbourhood shopping centres.