PolyNovo Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

PolyNovo, an Australian-based medical device company that develops and manufactures biodegradable polymer technology, has announced the appointment of Bruce Peatey as its new chief executive officer. PolyNovo specialises in wound healing and surgical solutions. Peatey, whose most recent role was overseeing US, Canadian, and Latin American markets for Dentsply Sirona, will assume the position in December.

The appointment follows the departure of former CEO Swami Raote in March, with Robyn Elliott stepping in as acting chief executive during the interim period. PolyNovo chairman David Williams highlighted Peatey’s leadership qualities and experience. Williams stated that Peatey’s authentic and driven approach, reflecting his Australian background, will be a valuable asset to the company.

Peatey’s expertise in distribution strategies, gained through his work with direct sales models and third-party distributors at Dentsply Sirona and other organisations, is expected to be instrumental in PolyNovo’s future growth. The company plans to leverage Peatey’s experience as it expands its presence in the outpatient market and broadens its international reach.