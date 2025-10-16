Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX: OLI), a quick-service restaurant chain committed to providing healthier food choices for travellers, today released its Appendix 4C for the September 2025 quarter. The company reported a significant improvement in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT), achieving $185,000, a 192% increase compared to the $201,000 loss in the prior corresponding period. This positive result reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to optimise its operations and reduce costs.

The company saw a substantial turnaround in cash flow from operating activities, shifting from a negative $376,000 to a positive $769,000, representing an improvement of $1.145 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) also increased by 57% to $702,000, compared to $447,000 in the same quarter last year. While company revenue decreased by $293,000 (4.82%) to $5.782 million, this was primarily attributed to strategic store closures and reduced EG Royalty income.

Adjusting for the impact of store closures in Lithgow, Coffs Harbour, and Pheasant Nest North, as well as the EG Royalty income, same-store sales increased by 3.10%, or $173,000, compared to the September 2024 quarter. Expenses were also significantly lower, decreasing by 13.15% ($530,000), a direct result of efficiency and cost reduction initiatives implemented over the past year. This includes a 9% reduction ($210,000) in employment costs, which factored in one-off redundancy costs associated with the closure of Pheasants Nest North and two Officer stores.

The company’s Board of Directors stated that the results reaffirm the effectiveness of focusing on profitable stores and closing underperforming locations. They remain cautiously optimistic about the company’s prospects, particularly as they enter the busier summer trading period.