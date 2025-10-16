Klevo Rewards Completes Entitlement Offer

Klevo Rewards Limited (ASX: MRI), formerly My Rewards International Limited, a global provider of customised subscription-based reward and loyalty based marketplaces for corporates and consumers, has announced the completion of its pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer. The offer, which closed on 15 October 2025, was for one new share for every two held, at an issue price of $0.009 per share, aiming to raise approximately $4,117,276 before costs.

The company received applications for 196,866,574 new shares from eligible shareholders, raising approximately $1,771,799, representing about 43% of the total shares offered. To cover the shortfall, Abreco Enterprises Pty Ltd, Nightfall Limited, and Mr Alexander Gold as trustee for the Klevo Trust (the Underwriters) partially underwrote the offer up to $3,400,000. As a result, the Underwriters will subscribe for 180,911,204 shares.

In total, $3,400,000 was raised (43% from shareholders and 40% from Underwriters). The company may issue the remaining 79,697,400 shortfall shares to existing shareholders or other third parties within three months of the closing date, as outlined in the Prospectus.

The issue of shares under the Entitlement Offer and to the Underwriters is expected to occur on Wednesday, 22 October 2025. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors.