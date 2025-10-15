AMP has announced a 3.6 per cent increase in its total assets under management (AUM) on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The company’s AUM now stands at $159.5 billion, reflecting positive momentum in its financial performance. AMP is a wealth management firm that provides financial advice, superannuation, and investment solutions to individuals and institutions. It aims to help its clients achieve their financial goals through tailored services and expert guidance.

The reported increase in AUM suggests a successful quarter for AMP in terms of attracting and retaining client investments. Market analysts are likely to view this growth as a positive indicator of the company’s overall health and its ability to compete in the wealth management sector. Investors often monitor AUM figures closely as a key metric of a financial institution’s performance.

In related market activity, AMP’s share price closed at $1.76 on Wednesday. This closing price reflects a nearly 30 per cent increase in the company’s share value over the past year. This appreciation in share price may be attributed to factors such as the increase in AUM, improved market sentiment, and the company’s strategic initiatives.

The combination of rising assets under management and a substantial increase in share price over the past year paints a picture of positive growth for the wealth management firm. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see if AMP can maintain this momentum in future reporting periods.