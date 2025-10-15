Felix Gold (ASX: FXG) Reveals Strong Antimony Drilling Results, Eyes Near-Term Production

Felix Gold Limited (ASX: FXG), an ASX-listed gold and critical minerals discovery business operating in Alaska, has announced promising drilling results from its NW Array antimony project. The results confirm the continuity and scale of the mineralised zone, highlighting both bulk tonnage and selective mining potential. The company’s announcement underscores the strategic importance of this project amid growing concerns over antimony supply chains.

Drilling highlights include the confirmation of a breccia zone that can be traced for approximately 150 metres along strike, with thicknesses up to 14 metres and high antimony grades. Additionally, high-grade vein continuity has been confirmed, with zones extending up to 100 metres along strike. Executive Director Joe Webb noted the significance of these results, stating the company has already proven grades up to 3 metres at 50% antimony from the surface, results that rank among the highest reported globally.

Felix Gold is also targeting near-term U.S. production, with potential commencement within weeks, subject to permitting. The company reports that the site is fully mobilised to support bulk sampling and ongoing drilling. This progress aligns with U.S. federal policy aimed at securing domestic sources of critical minerals, as highlighted by a recent site visit from U.S. Federal Agencies to inspect the Treasure Creek Antimony Project.

Webb also highlighted the project’s strategic importance, noting that China controls 85% of global antimony processing and has banned exports to America. He went on to say Felix Gold is positioned to become a leading non-Chinese source, contributing to a fully integrated domestic antimony supply chain. Investors can learn more by registering for an online briefing.