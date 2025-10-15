Pengana Capital Group (ASX: PCG) Announces September Funds Under Management

Pengana Capital Group (ASX: PCG), a listed investment management firm, today announced its funds under management (FUM) for September 2025. The company, which offers a range of actively managed investment strategies to individuals, family offices, and institutions, reported FUM of $3,770.10 million as of September 30, 2025. This represents an increase compared to the $3,742.16 million reported for the prior month ending August 31, 2025.

The announcement, released to the ASX, provides a snapshot of the company’s financial performance based on its FUM. This figure is a key indicator of the company’s success in attracting and retaining investor capital, and is closely watched by investors and analysts.

The release was approved by Paula Ferrao, Company Secretary of Pengana Capital Group. Shareholders and other interested parties can contact Paula Ferrao for shareholder enquiries at paula.ferrao@pengana.com or by calling +61 2 8524 9900. Further enquiries can be directed to Pengana Client Service at clientservice@pengana.com or by calling +61 2 8524 9900.