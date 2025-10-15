Liberty Metals Expands into Brazil with Critical Mineral Project Acquisitions

Liberty Metals Limited (ASX: LIB) has announced a strategic acquisition of three critical mineral projects in Brazil. Liberty Metals is an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of resource projects. The acquisition establishes a significant footprint for the company in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, diversifying its portfolio in the global critical minerals sector.

The acquired projects include the Paraiba Hard Rock Rutile Project, the Rio Grande Heavy Mineral Sands (HMS) Project, and the Alcobaca Heavy Mineral Sands & Rare Earths Project. The Paraiba Project shows high-grade, hard-rock rutile with initial lab results indicating purity levels exceeding 90% TiO2. The Rio Grande Project, adjacent to the advanced South Atlantic Project, presents a major HMS opportunity prospective for ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. The Alcobaca Project offers potential for titanium, zircon, and notably, monazite-hosted Rare Earth Elements (REEs).

According to Liberty Metals, the acquisition provides exposure to the high-value titanium and rare earth markets. The company views Brazil as an increasingly important partner in transparent supply chains. This multi-asset strategy diversifies geological risk, offering multiple pathways to development and value creation for shareholders.

Liberty Metals plans to commence exploration programs across the Brazilian portfolio. Initial activities will include geological mapping, trenching, and drilling at the Paraiba Project, with similar exploration programs planned for the Rio Grande and Alcobaca projects, aimed at establishing initial JORC resources. The acquisition remains subject to standard conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals.