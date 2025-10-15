Toubani Resources Receives Key Environmental Approval for Kobada Gold Project

Toubani Resources Limited (ASX: TRE) has announced that it has received formal approval of its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for the Kobada Gold Project from the State of Mali. Toubani Resources is developing West Africa’s next large gold development project with its oxide-dominant Kobada Gold Project. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven African track record in advancing projects through exploration, development, and into production.

The approval, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Sanitation and Sustainable Development, represents a significant regulatory milestone in the permitting process and reaffirms the State’s support for the development of the Kobada Gold Project. The approval includes some minor modification requests by the Ministry, which Toubani is finalising ahead of formal receipt of an updated environmental permit for Kobada due shortly.

The ESIA approval follows an extensive review process and reflects Toubani’s commitment to meeting both Malian regulatory standards and international best practice in environmental and social performance. The Company’s ESIA outlines comprehensive measures for environmental protection, community engagement, and sustainable development during construction and operations.

Toubani Resources Managing Director, Phil Russo, commented that the receipt of ESIA approval is a significant step forward for the Kobada Gold Project. He added that it is a testament to the quality of the work completed by the team and consultants, and to the strong working relationship with the Malian authorities and local communities, and that the company is well positioned to continue to derisk the Project, complete permitting, and continue development planning for Kobada.