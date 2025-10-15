ASML Bookings Exceed Expectations Amid AI Demand

ASML Holding, the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer, reported better-than-expected orders in the third quarter. The company said that sales for the upcoming year would be at least on par with 2025, boosted by the increasing demand for its chip-making machines due to the surge in artificial intelligence applications. ASML is the sole manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet lithography machines, essential for producing advanced AI chips.

The company reported €5.4 billion ($9.6 billion AUD) in bookings for the period, surpassing analyst expectations of €4.9 billion, according to Bloomberg data. Chief Executive Christophe Fouquet noted positive momentum in AI investments, extending to a broader range of customers. OpenAI, known for its AI models, has invested heavily in data centres and chips, potentially exceeding $US1 trillion.

While third-quarter sales reached €7.5 billion, they were slightly below analysts’ forecasts of €7.7 billion. Looking ahead, ASML anticipates net sales for 2026 to remain strong, at or above 2025 levels. ASML’s sales will favour its cutting-edge machines, while business in China will be significantly lower, Fouquet added.

