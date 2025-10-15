Archer Materials Advances Qubit Development Following EDMR Breakthrough

Archer Materials Limited (ASX: AXE), a quantum technology company developing advanced semiconductor chips for quantum technology and medical diagnostics, has announced further progress in its carbon-based qubit technology development. The company is building on its earlier breakthrough in on-chip electrical detection of magnetic resonance (EDMR), achieved in July. This earlier achievement provided a clear readout method for the Company’s qubits and demonstrated the potential of its material platform for highly sensitive quantum sensing and computing applications.

The EDMR result allowed Archer to electrically detect quantum spin states in its carbon qubit material on a chip, opening the way for smaller, more scalable devices that are easier to manufacture. Recent engineering work has involved multiple design and fabrication cycles to refine gating and single-electron transistor (SET) architectures in carbon film. The Archer team has achieved reproducible device performance, critical for controlling charge and spin at the nanoscale and advancing toward operational qubits. Archer’s collaboration with Queen Mary University of London is also progressing on spin state identification, with initial results showing gating on Archer’s carbon films.

In addition, Archer has successfully scaled the synthesis of its carbon-based quantum material to a 1-inch silicon wafer and achieved electron spin lifetimes exceeding 0.4 microseconds at room temperature. This wafer-scale result demonstrates uniform material quality and potential for CMOS-compatible integration. The company believes this reinforces its carbon-film platform as a clear technology advantage, overcoming the limitations of current approaches.

Dr Simon Ruffell, CEO of Archer, stated that progress on these key 2025 milestones further strengthens the company’s technical leadership in developing world-leading quantum technology. With a targeted qubit demonstration in mid-2026, Archer is positioning itself at the forefront of quantum computing and sensing innovation, supported by strategic collaborations and government-funding initiatives.