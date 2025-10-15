QBE Insurance to Redeem USD Subordinated Notes

QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE), a global insurance company, today announced its plan to redeem its USD 300,000,000 6.10% Fixed Rate Subordinated Notes due 2045. These notes, identified by ISIN XS1311098815, were initially issued in 2015. QBE provides a range of insurance products and services across personal, commercial and specialty lines. The company operates in markets around the world.

The redemption will occur on 12 November 2025 and will be a full cash redemption for the principal amount of the notes, along with any accrued and unpaid interest. The company confirmed that the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has approved the redemption.

QBE clarified that this redemption does not signal any future decisions regarding other outstanding regulatory capital instruments. Any future redemptions of such instruments would also require prior written approval from APRA, which may or may not be granted. Further information can be found on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) website.

For additional details, QBE has provided contact information for investor relations, media enquiries, and debt relations. Ashley Dalziell, Group Head of Investor Relations, can be reached at +61 (2) 9375 4007 or via email at investor.relations@qbe.com. Media inquiries can be directed to April Brown-Turner, External Communications Manager, at +61 434 231 851 or April.Brown-Turner@qbe.com. Sam Vilo, Group Treasurer, is available for debt relations inquiries at +61 (2) 9375 4720 or sam.vilo@qbe.com.