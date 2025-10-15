The future of gold

Gold’s performance in 2025 has been striking, with prices climbing more than 30% and touching repeated record highs. In this episode of Table for Two, The Perth Mint General Manager of Depository John O’Donoghue joins Lauren Hayes to reflect on what’s been driving the move and how different players in the market are responding.

The conversation explores the mix of influences shaping demand: from the geopolitical backdrop and tariff disputes, to central banks moving reserves away from the US dollar and into gold. John also discusses the wave of inflows into gold-backed exchange-traded funds in North America, Europe and Australia, and how local investors are increasingly accessing the metal through financial advisers rather than traditional channels.

Attention also turns to Asia, where consumer habits are shifting. In India and China, buyers are looking beyond jewellery to digital products and exchange-traded holdings. Alongside this, questions over the US Federal Reserve’s independence and the timing of interest rate cuts add another layer of uncertainty.



To learn more about investing with The Perth Mint, visit Why invest in Gold?