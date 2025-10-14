Beacon Minerals Reports Solid Gold Production for September Quarter

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN) has released its September quarter production update for the 100%-owned Jaurdi Gold Project. Beacon Minerals is focused on developing and operating gold projects in Western Australia. The company aims to build and retain gold reserves while focusing on shareholder returns and internal growth.

Production for the quarter totalled 6,884 ounces of gold, with 248,827 dry tonnes milled at a recovery rate of 85.10%. Mined ore reached 79,941 bcm. Gold sales for the quarter amounted to 5,550 ounces at an average sale price of $5,210 per ounce, generating $28.9 million in revenue. As of September 30, 2025, Beacon held 4,616 ounces of gold at the Perth Mint and 1,393 ounces in transit.

The company highlighted the increasing value of its gold holdings, noting that the spot price reached $6,340 per ounce on October 14, 2025, valuing the gold on hand at $29.3 million. Mining at the MacPhersons Project is scheduled for completion in December 2025, with equipment mobilisation to the Lady Ida project commencing in the same quarter. Guidance for the December 2025 quarter is projected at 6,800 – 7,500 ounces.

Beacon Minerals Executive Chairman and Managing Director Graham McGarry commented on the company’s strategy to retain gold, stating it has delivered a tangible uplift to shareholders. He further noted the focus on optimising recoveries and maximising value, alongside ongoing exploration efforts at the Iguana prospect, with drilling activities progressing to expand the resource base. As of October 14, 2025, Beacon Minerals has 105,727,114 ordinary shares and 13,276,871 listed options on issue, with a market capitalisation of $278.04 million.