Orange Minerals NL (ASX: OMX), an exploration company with projects across Australia, has announced promising results from its Lennon’s Find Project in Western Australia. New rock chip samples taken along a 4.5km mineralised trend have revealed outstanding grades, including up to 2,948 g/t silver, 3.55 g/t gold, and 17.4% lead. Other significant results include 746 g/t silver with 3.4% copper, 5.5 g/t gold with 22.4% lead, and 583 g/t silver with 5.29% copper and 5.70% zinc.

The company is preparing to drill a 650-metre diamond hole in November to test a deep induced polarisation (IP) anomaly at the Lennon’s Find project. The project already hosts a near-surface resource of 1.55 million tonnes at 5.9% zinc, 0.2% copper, 1.6% lead, 0.28 g/t gold, and 84 g/t silver. According to Orange Minerals, the Lennon’s Find project has never undergone deep drill testing. The WA Government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) will partially fund the drilling program.

The upcoming drilling aims to explore the potential feeder zone to the known zinc-lead-silver mineralisation. Orange Minerals believes these rock chip results increase the probability of success of the drilling program, as they support the strength and continuity of the mineralised corridor. The company’s geological team has been focused on understanding the system’s geometry prior to the commencement of drilling.

Orange Minerals Managing Director Chris Michael stated that the rock chip sampling has confirmed the strength of the mineralised corridor. He added that the upcoming diamond hole will directly test the centre of the IP anomaly, which the company believes could be the potential feeder zone of a larger VMS system beneath the surface.