Orora Limited Highlights Strategic Transformation and Solid FY25 Earnings at AGM

Orora Limited (ASX: ORA), a focused beverage packaging business with strong market positions in Australasian Cans and Global Premium glass, held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Chair Rob Sindel welcomed shareholders, highlighting the company’s transformative year, marked by the integration of Saverglass and the strategic sales of Orora Packaging Solutions and the Closures business. These moves complete the realignment of Orora’s portfolio, begun in 2020 with the sale of the Fibre business and the acquisition of Saverglass in 2023.

Sindel acknowledged that Saverglass’ performance has not yet met expectations, but expressed confidence in ongoing changes to improve the glass business. The sale of the North American packaging business was deemed a strategic success, enabling debt reduction and capital returns to shareholders. Despite challenges in the glass sector, Orora delivered solid earnings in FY25, with Group EBIT of $262 million, up 9.5% from FY24, and NPAT of $151 million, an 18.0% increase. A final ordinary dividend of 5 cents per share, unfranked, was declared, bringing the total FY25 dividend to 10 cents per share.

Managing Director and CEO Brian Lowe provided an update on safety and sustainability performance, noting improvements in safety metrics and progress toward sustainability goals. Orora has reduced Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 22% since 2019 and is on track to achieve a 41% reduction by 2035. The company also disclosed Scope 3 emissions data for the first time. Lowe highlighted strong performance in the Cans business, driven by higher volumes and new capacity, while the Global Glass business saw improved cost performance despite volume challenges.

Looking ahead, Orora reiterated its FY26 outlook, forecasting EBITDA growth across all businesses, though tempered by increased corporate costs and depreciation. Q1 trading for Cans is in line with expectations, while Saverglass saw volumes consistent with the prior period. Gawler is expected to deliver approximately $30 million in EBIT due to operational benefits. The outlook remains subject to global economic conditions and currency fluctuations. The company remains committed to disciplined capital management and shareholder returns.