Inside the Salter Brothers Tech Fund

Gregg Taylor, Head of Equities and Portfolio Manager of the Salter Brothers Tech Fund, says the fund's portfolio has already delivered strong early results, with five investments showing rapid progress and returns well above expectations. Speaking on Table for Two, he details the fund’s focus on profitable, commercialised businesses in fintech, proptech, telecommunications and sport technology, which are sectors where his team has deep domain knowledge and operational expertise.
Among the early investments, fintech lender Prospa has made strong progress since being privatised, while property-tech firm Marketboomer has achieved 20 per cent growth and attracted overseas interest. Other holdings include payment gateway ipsi, regional telco Skymesh, and a merged sport-tech platform Sports Collective, all of which Gregg says are performing ahead of targets and could deliver favourable exits in the near term.
Targeting internal rates of return above 30 per cent, current performance is tracking north of 50 per cent, underpinned by unique proprietary deal flow, hands-on operational support, and exposure to sectors undergoing rapid digitisation.
The fund is open to wholesale and sophisticated investors until 31 December, after which applications will close.
