Hot Stocks: Sun Silver, DroneShield, Osmond Resources

US markets experienced sharp swings on Tuesday as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing intensified. China moved to tighten restrictions on global shipping, sanctioning five US subsidiaries of South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean, while President Donald Trump accused Beijing of refusing to buy American soybeans, calling it an “economically hostile act.” The remarks reversed earlier gains, leaving the S&P 500 down 0.2% at 6,644.31, the Nasdaq off 0.8% at 22,521.70, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.4% at 46,270.46. Volatility spiked, with the Cboe index briefly topping 22, its highest in four months, reflecting market unease over the escalating dispute.

Earnings season provided some support, with Citigroup and Wells Fargo posting strong results, while JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs also beat forecasts. Still, technology stocks remained weak, with Nvidia and other chipmakers continuing to slide. In Australia, futures point to a stronger open for the ASX 200, up 0.8%, with attention turning to a speech by RBA assistant governor Sarah Hunter at the Citi Australia & New Zealand Investment Conference. Investors will also watch Chinese inflation data and company updates from Bank of Queensland, 29Metals and Evolution Mining, alongside annual meetings at CBA, Origin Energy and Lottery Corp.

Sun Silver strikes major silver-gold zones at Maverick Springs

Sun Silver’s (ASX:SS1) latest drilling at the Maverick Springs silver-gold project in Nevada has delivered major intercepts, including 110m at 92g/t AgEq and 38m at 79g/t AgEq, validating the resource model. With 90 approved drill pads, the program is targeting extensional, infill, and metallurgical sampling to upgrade the resource to Indicated status. The project is also benefiting from robust metal prices, with silver above US$52/oz and its addition to the US draft Critical Minerals List

DroneShield rolls out enterprise counter-drone platform with NATO deployment

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) has launched DroneSentry-C2 Enterprise, a new SaaS platform that provides national-level command and control for counter-drone operations. The system integrates multiple sites into one operational network, offering centralised drone alerts, remote verification, and AI-driven threat prioritisation. Its first paid deployment will occur in early 2026 on NATO’s eastern flank, marking a significant step in DroneShield’s strategy to derive 30–40% of its revenue from software

Osmond Resources uncovers multiple mineralised layers at Orión project

Osmond Resources (ASX:OSM) has completed logging of its first drill hole at the Orión EU Critical Minerals Project in Spain, identifying seven prospective layers within the Pochico Formation, including a key 5m horizon. Assays are being fast-tracked with results due in 3–4 weeks. A second drill rig is now operating, with additional drilling underway to test continuity across the project area, which is prospective for rutile, zircon, monazite and other heavy minerals