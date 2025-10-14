Ionic Rare Earths Secures $15.6 Million to Fuel Global Expansion

Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX: IXR) has announced the successful completion of a $6.1 million Renounceable Rights Issue and a $9.5 million Placement, raising a total of $15.6 million to support its global expansion strategy. Ionic Rare Earths is focused on creating a circular economy for rare earth magnets through advanced recycling technology and sustainable mining development. The company’s announcement signals strong investor confidence in its vision to establish secure and sustainable ex-China rare earth supply chains.

The Rights Issue, announced on September 12, 2025, and closed on October 9, 2025, was heavily oversubscribed, indicating significant investor interest in the rare earths sector. To accommodate excess demand and attract new domestic and international institutional investors, Ionic Rare Earths executed a follow-on Placement. The Placement was conducted on the same terms as the Rights Issue, with new shares issued at 1.6 cents each, accompanied by an option exercisable at 2.5 cents before September 30, 2028.

A key element of the Placement was a $3 million strategic investment from Argentem Creek Partners, a U.S.-based specialist investment firm with experience in critical minerals, energy transition technologies, and industrial sectors. The funds raised will be allocated to support IonicRE’s global magnet recycling expansion, including the development of a Belfast magnet recycling plant, advancing the Brazilian rare earths joint venture Viridion, and exploring other expansion opportunities across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Brett Lynch, Executive Chairman of IonicRE, expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming investor support and highlighted the strategic importance of Argentem’s investment. Daniel Chapman, CEO of Argentem Creek Partners, affirmed his company’s role as a strategic finance partner, supporting IonicRE’s growth and expansion ambitions in the rapidly evolving rare earths industry. He also acknowledged the increasingly critical need for new, secure, and sustainable ex-China supply chains, for which IonicRE’s magnet recycling technology is a hugely valuable asset.