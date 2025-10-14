Telstra Flags Power Outages as Top Risk

Telstra’s annual general meeting commenced in Melbourne today, with Chairman Craig Dunn identifying power outages as the most significant risk to the telecommunications group’s network operations. Telstra experiences over 160,000 power disruptions annually. While backup battery systems mitigate the impact of roughly 90 per cent of these outages on Telstra’s services, Dunn emphasised that it remains a critical issue requiring continuous management by the company. Telstra is a telecommunications company that provides a wide range of communication services, including mobile, internet, and fixed-line services. It also provides services for wholesale customers and operates Australia’s largest mobile network.

Dunn highlighted Telstra’s crucial role in operating Australia’s Triple Zero services, which connect individuals to fire, police, and ambulance services. The company handles approximately 32,000 emergency calls daily. Addressing concerns about network reliability, Dunn underscored Telstra’s dedication to ensuring the resilience of its own networks and the dependability of its emergency services.

While Dunn did not directly mention the recent Optus Triple Zero outages, his statements reinforced Telstra’s commitment to maintaining robust and reliable emergency communication infrastructure. The focus remains on proactively managing risks like power outages to safeguard the continuity of essential services provided to the Australian public. Telstra continues to invest in technologies and strategies to bolster network resilience and minimise disruptions.