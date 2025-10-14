GenusPlus Secures $75 Million in Additional Western Power Contracts

GenusPlus Group Ltd (ASX: GNP), a national essential power and communications infrastructure provider, has announced it has been awarded approximately $75 million in additional contracts with Western Power. The awards include further works under its existing Clean Energy Link – North (CELN) project and a new contract for Network Renewal Undergrounding Power Project (NRUPP) works. GenusPlus specialises in designing, building, and maintaining electrical transmission and distribution networks, substations, and battery systems across Australia. The company enables customers to integrate new generation technology into traditional networks and supports emerging networking solutions, meeting the demands of a carbon neutral economy.

The additional works for the CELN project are valued at approximately $50 million. These works include the design and construction of a new 132kV dual circuit transmission line, along with associated 132kV and 330kV transmission enabling and line conversion works. The CELN project aims to upgrade Western Australia’s electricity network to support the connection and transport of renewable energy from the Mid West region. With these new awards, the total value of CELN Project packages awarded to Genus by Western Power reaches approximately $390 million.

In addition to the CELN project, GenusPlus has also secured a new contract for NRUPP works, valued at approximately $25 million. This project involves the network renewal undergrounding program, where Western Power selects areas based on a network-driven approach. Managing Director of Genus, David Riches, expressed his satisfaction with the contract awards, emphasising the company’s commitment to delivering the projects safely, on time, and within budget. He also highlighted the importance of the company’s long-standing relationship with Western Power.

The Board of GenusPlus has authorised the release of this announcement to the market.