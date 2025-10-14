NSX Limited Scheme of Arrangement Approved by Federal Court

NSX Limited (NSX), a company that operates a licensed stock exchange in Australia providing listing and trading services for companies, announced today that the Federal Court of Australia has approved the proposed scheme of arrangement. Under this scheme, 1001290557 Ontario Inc. (BidCo), a related body corporate of CNSX Markets Inc., will acquire 100% of the ordinary shares on issue in NSX. The details of the scheme were initially outlined in the Scheme Booklet released to the ASX on 9 September 2025.

According to the announcement, subject to the scheme becoming effective, eligible NSX shareholders will receive $0.04 for each fully paid ordinary NSX share and $0.0004 for each partly paid ordinary NSX share held as of 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date of Friday, 17 October 2025. The implementation of the Scheme is expected to occur on Friday, 24 October 2025.

The key dates for the scheme include the Effective Date being Wednesday, 15 October 2025, which marks the last day of trading in NSX shares. NSX shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX at the close of trading on this date. The Record Date, determining entitlements to the Scheme Consideration, is set for 7:00 pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 17 October 2025. The delisting of NSX from the official list of the ASX is scheduled for Monday, 27 October 2025.

NSX advises shareholders with queries to consult the Scheme Booklet or contact the NSX Scheme Implementation Information Line at 1300 032 756 (within Australia) or +61 2 8023 5418 (outside Australia) between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm (Sydney time) Monday to Friday. Further information is available at www.nsx.com.au. The Scheme Implementation Information Line will remain accessible until 30 November 2025. This announcement was authorised by the Company Secretary.