Santos CFO Resigns, Acting Replacement Named

Santos Limited has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer, Sherry Duhe. The company, a major Australian energy producer, explores for, develops, produces, and markets hydrocarbons both domestically and internationally. Santos made the announcement today, stating that Duhe will be leaving the company.

To ensure a smooth transition, Lachlan Harris has been appointed as the acting CFO. Harris will work closely with Duhe to facilitate a comprehensive handover of responsibilities. His prior experience makes him well-suited for the role.

Harris previously served as Santos’ treasurer and deputy CFO for over two years. During his tenure, he also acted in the capacity of CFO on previous occasions. This familiarity with the role and the company’s financial operations should provide stability during the leadership change.

The company has not yet announced a permanent replacement for the CFO position. Further details regarding the search for a permanent CFO are expected to be released at a later date.