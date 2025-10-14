Ansell Hit by Cyberattack, Data Breached

Ansell, a global leader in providing protection solutions, has reported a cyberattack resulting in the breach of confidential transaction data and personal information. The incident also compromised some non-sensitive business information. Ansell is known for manufacturing medical gloves and protective surgical suits. The company operates worldwide, providing safety solutions to a wide array of industries.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the unauthorised access stemmed from vulnerabilities in licensed third-party software. Ansell assured that the intrusion was limited and did not affect the broader company environment. Upon detection of the breach, the company initiated immediate containment measures to mitigate further damage and secure its systems.

Ansell is collaborating with cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and reinforce its defences. The company has also notified and is coordinating with relevant government agencies and regulators, including the Australian National Office of Cyber Security and the National Cyber Security Coordinator, to manage the response and ensure compliance with all applicable regulations.