Delorean Corporation Applies for Practical Completion on Bioenergy Facility for Yarra Valley Water

Delorean Corporation Limited (ASX: DEL) has announced it has formally notified Yarra Valley Water and requested “Practical Completion” of the construction of Yarra Valley Water’s Lilydale bioenergy facility in Victoria. Delorean Corporation is a leading Australian bioenergy company that specialises in the design, build, ownership, and management of bioenergy infrastructure. The company operates in the renewable energy and waste management sectors through its Engineering, Infrastructure, and Energy Retail divisions.

According to the announcement, Delorean’s notification demonstrates that the company is satisfied it has completed all construction elements necessary for the bioenergy facility to run in Island Mode, prior to the grid connection scheduled for the second half of FY26. Once Practical Completion is granted, it will trigger the release of Delorean’s performance guarantees and the commencement of the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) phase of the contract, valued at approximately $8 million over the initial two and a half year term.

The Yarra Valley Water Lilydale facility is designed to process an average of 55,000 tonnes of organic waste per annum through anaerobic digestion, producing renewable baseload electricity. This electricity will primarily supply Yarra Valley Water’s adjacent sewage treatment plant and recycled water pump station, with any surplus exported to the grid. The facility will also produce a biofertiliser by-product for agricultural land use.

Key outcomes of the Lilydale facility include processing approximately 55,000 tonnes of food waste each year, generating more than 39,000 kWh of renewable electricity per day, and achieving an annual reduction of around 24,700 tonnes of CO2 emissions. The facility incorporates a comprehensive suite of processing infrastructure, including depackaging equipment, biodigestion, biogas purification, energy generation, and wastewater treatment, all delivered to stringent water utility standards.