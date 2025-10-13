Axiom Properties (AXI) Completes $1.4m Equity Placement to Fuel Growth

Axiom Properties Limited (AXI), a property development and investment business focused on developing and delivering quality property and technology solutions, has announced the completion of a $1.4 million equity placement. The placement, sourced from strategic and sophisticated investors along with current management and the Board, aims to bolster the company’s balance sheet and accelerate its growth initiatives. The first tranche of the placement, amounting to $973,500, involved the issue of 64,900,000 shares at 1.5 cents per share, utilising the company’s entire placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1.

Managing Director Ben Laurance and existing significant shareholder Oriental University City Holdings (OUC) have committed to an additional ~$400,000 investment in the placement, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on 27 November 2025. Furthermore, Laurance and OUC have expressed a non-binding intent to invest a further ~$1.25 million via a convertible note instrument. The terms of the convertible note, intended to refinance all current outstanding loans on more favourable terms and provide further balance sheet strength, are yet to be finalised and will also require shareholder approval at the AGM.

The company also revealed its intention to change its name to Axtec Limited and refresh its branding. This change reflects the company’s transition into a pure-play real estate-focused technology platform. Axiom’s Chairman, James Service A.M., expressed pleasure at the level of support received for the issue. Rob Towey, CEO of the Axtec technology platform, highlighted the company’s shift towards intelligent, data-driven systems that simplify property transactions and unlock new revenue streams.

The funds raised will be primarily directed towards the development and implementation of custom automation solutions. These solutions are designed to embed the company’s payments and lending capabilities across a range of touchpoints within the real estate ecosystem. Finexia Financial Group advised Axiom on the placement, with Coterie Capital acting as Financial Advisor.