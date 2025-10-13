Aurora Labs Signs Agreement with Sovereign Propulsion Systems for Aerial Testing

Aurora Labs Limited (A3D), an industrial technology and innovation company specialising in 3D metal printed parts for Defence, Oil and Gas and Resources applications, has announced a Joint Integration, Testing, Development and Distribution Agreement with Sovereign Propulsion Systems (SPS). The agreement focuses on testing and commercialising Aurora Labs’ novel turbine engines, designed for the defence sector. As part of the deal, SPS will manage and oversee a rigorous testing program at its South Australian facility.

SPS will integrate Aurora Labs’ engines into its uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and third-party platforms. Detailed performance analysis will be conducted both on the bench and in real-world flight conditions. Funding for this test work will be provided in kind by SPS, with Aurora Labs granting SPS distribution rights for its propulsion systems in specified partner countries for a three-year term. SPS will receive a commercial fee based on sales volume, subject to performance milestones.

Bench testing of the next-generation propulsion engine is anticipated to commence in early 2026, with aerial testing on an SPS platform to follow. This testing will validate key performance criteria, including power output, fuel consumption, and endurance. Sovereign Propulsion Systems, established in 2022, specialises in innovative UAV and robotic systems, with all products designed, engineered, and manufactured in Australia. They collaborate with multiple ADF programs, offering end-to-end services, including design, engineering, flight test, and local manufacturing. SPS has also invested in Aurora Labs under the recently announced Share Placement.

Under the agreement, SPS will also act as a distributor of Aurora Labs propulsion systems. Aurora Labs is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: A3D).