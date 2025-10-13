ANZ Faces Union Scrutiny Over Job Cuts

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) is currently facing scrutiny from the Finance Sector Union (FSU) regarding its plan to cut 3,500 jobs. As ANZ CEO Nuno Matos briefs investors, the bank’s industrial lawyers are attending a conciliation conference at the Fair Work Commission in Melbourne. ANZ is one of Australia’s largest banks, providing a range of financial services to individuals and businesses. The company also has a significant presence in New Zealand and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region.

The FSU alleges that ANZ is pursuing an aggressive cost-cutting agenda without proper consultation. FSU national president Wendy Streets stated that the union brought the matter to the commission because workers deserve clarity and honesty. According to Streets, ANZ’s transformation has been marked by confusion, fear, and secrecy, and she insists this must end.

While the Fair Work Commission lacks the authority to make a decision or compel the bank to take specific actions, the union suggests that industrial action may be a possibility. The FSU reports that ANZ workers across the country are organising and preparing to escalate their campaign if the bank does not act. ANZ maintains its position that the consultation regarding the redundancies was conducted appropriately.