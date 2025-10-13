Qantas Shares Dip After Data Breach

Shares in Qantas experienced a decline, dropping by 1.3 per cent following a significant data breach. Hackers have leaked nearly 5.7 million customer records on the dark web, raising concerns about data security and customer privacy.

Separately, cloud-based software company Salesforce has confirmed it declined to meet ransom demands from the hacking group known as Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters. Salesforce provides customer relationship management software and services to businesses globally, helping them manage sales, marketing, and customer service operations.

The decision not to pay the ransom highlights the ongoing debate around whether companies should negotiate with cybercriminals. While refusing payment may deter future attacks, it also risks the release of sensitive information, as seen in the Qantas breach. The fallout from both events underscores the increasing threat of cyberattacks and the challenges companies face in protecting customer data.

These incidents serve as a reminder of the importance of robust cybersecurity measures and proactive risk management strategies for businesses of all sizes. Investors are closely monitoring the situation to assess the potential long-term impact on both Qantas and Salesforce.