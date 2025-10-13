EDP Renewables Advances Solar, Storage Projects

EDP Renewables Australia is progressing with its Punchs Creek solar and battery storage project in Queensland, targeting a final investment decision next year. The company also anticipates that its Merino hybrid project in New South Wales will be ready for construction in the second half of 2026. EDP Renewables is a Portugal-owned company focused on renewable energy. EDP Renewables develops, constructs, and operates power plants, primarily wind and solar, across the globe.

These developments follow the awarding of revenue underwriting contracts to both projects in the Albanese government’s recent tender round. The Capacity Investment Scheme aims to bolster clean energy generation and replace coal power, contributing to emissions reduction targets. Together, the Punchs Creek project near Toowoomba and the Merino hybrid project near Goulburn are expected to add more than 1.7 gigawatts of solar and battery storage capacity to the grid.

The Punchs Creek project is slated to come online in early 2029. EDP Renewables has not yet provided an expected start-up date for the Merino project. The company is actively seeking customers for both ventures to secure power purchase agreements and ensure long-term viability.

According to Miguel Fonseca, chief executive for the Asia-Pacific region, EDP Renewables Australia has a planned investment of over $2 billion and a project pipeline totaling 4 gigawatts. This commitment underscores the company’s dedication to expanding its renewable energy footprint in Australia.