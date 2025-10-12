Retail Investors Shift Focus From Banks

Australian retail investors adjusted their portfolios in September, reducing their holdings in bank stocks and diversifying into a broader array of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Data from wholesale trading platform AUSIEX reveals a shift in investment strategy as the financial year progresses. AUSIEX is a wholesale trading platform that provides execution, clearing, and settlement services to financial institutions and stockbrokers. The company facilitates trading across various asset classes, offering access to both domestic and international markets.

According to Chris Hill, national manager of strategic relationships at AUSIEX, retail investors showed varied interest in the mining sector. While some miners remained popular choices, others were sold off in favour of blue-chip companies and stocks related to the medical industry. This indicates a potential move towards more stable and defensive assets amidst market uncertainty.

The data highlights specific stocks that experienced significant buying and selling activity. CSL, Woolworths, 4DMedical, BHP, and Woodside were the most popular stocks among retail investors in September, experiencing the highest net buying activity. Conversely, Westpac, Fortescue, and Lynas Rare Earths saw the most significant selling pressure from retail investors during the same period, suggesting a change in sentiment towards these companies.

This activity reflects a dynamic investment landscape where retail investors are actively rebalancing their portfolios to align with changing market conditions and personal investment goals. The move away from banks and into diversified sectors suggests a more cautious approach as investors seek opportunities in various segments of the Australian market.