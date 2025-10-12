Ainsworth CEO Resigns After Licence Setback

Harald Neumann has resigned as chief executive officer of Ainsworth Game Technology, according to an announcement made to the ASX. The resignation is effective immediately. Ainsworth Game Technology is an Australian poker machine manufacturer and supplier of gaming technology. Ryan Comstock, the company’s chief operating officer, will take over as interim CEO.

The board of Ainsworth acknowledged Neumann’s contributions during his time as CEO. The leadership change follows a recommendation from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, a major global gambling regulator, that Neumann withdraw his application for a gaming licence in Nevada.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board had reportedly advised Neumann to withdraw his application to operate a gaming company in the state. No further details were provided in the ASX announcement regarding the reasons behind the regulator’s stance.

The sudden departure of Neumann raises questions about the company’s future direction. Comstock’s appointment as interim CEO provides stability as Ainsworth navigates this transitional period.