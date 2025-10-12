Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) Receives Final RC Results, Diamond Drilling to Commence at Arrakis Prospect

Yandal Resources (ASX: YRL), a company focused on gold exploration projects in Western Australia, has received the final results from its reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Arrakis Prospect. The seven-hole program, completed in September, targeted mineralisation within the 2.2km long Arrakis structure. Yandal Resources has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia.

While RC holes 25IWBRC0044 and 25IWBRC0046 did not return significant intercepts, geological review suggests both holes ended short of the targeted Arrakis mineralisation and will be extended with diamond core tails in the coming weeks. RC hole 25IWBRC0045 intersected only low-level gold anomalism. Despite this, the RC program successfully confirmed Arrakis as a new gold discovery and verified the geometry of mineralisation.

A diamond core rig has been mobilised, with drilling set to commence in the coming days. The approximately 2,000m diamond drilling program is anticipated to be completed in four to six weeks, with results expected in December. Preparations are also underway for a circa 5,000m RC program at Arrakis across 200m spaced lines that will commence in November. Diamond drilling will also be completed below recently reported intercepts that include 54m @ 1.2g/t Au from 108m to EOH in 25IWBRC0040, including 24m @ 2.1g/t Au from 138m to EOH and 50 m @ 1.3g/t Au from 122m in 25IWBRC0042 (ETW of 24m), including 28m @ 1.9g/t Au from 143m.

Yandal Resources’ Managing Director, Mr. Chris Oorschot, stated that while the final RC holes did not penetrate the targeted Arrakis structure, they provide a perfect pre-collar for diamond drilling. The recent A$13.5 million capital raising enables the company to expand and accelerate exploration across the Ironstone-Well Barwidgee Gold Project, including the Arrakis discovery.