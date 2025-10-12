Omnia Metals Group Provides Update on Salt Creek Drilling Results

Omnia Metals Group Ltd (ASX: OM1), a company focused on the exploration and development of commodities used in advanced technologies and essential to the global energy transition, has announced the assay results from its 941-metre Slim Line Reverse Circulation (SLRC) drill program at the Salt Creek Project, located north-east of Kalgoorlie. The program was designed as a first-pass geochemical and geological evaluation of targets identified from previous soil sampling and geophysical interpretation.

The assay results indicated low levels of gold and base metals across the tested areas. Gold levels were below 0.005 ppm, copper ranged from 15 to 109 ppm, zinc ranged from 10 to 800 ppm, nickel ranged from 20 to 130 ppm, and cobalt was generally below 30 ppm. Pathfinder elements such as arsenic, antimony, and bismuth were mostly below detection limits. All holes from the recent program are reported, with full drill collar details available in Appendix 1 of the announcement.

Patric Glovac, Executive Chairman of Omnia, stated that while the results did not identify any significant mineralisation, the data is an important step in systematically testing and understanding the geology across the Salt Creek tenement package. The company remains committed to a disciplined exploration approach focused on defining high-quality drill targets for follow-up work. Omnia will integrate the assay results with existing geophysical and mapping datasets to refine its targeting model, focusing on structural corridors and untested geophysical anomalies.

The company will continue to evaluate structural corridors and untested geophysical anomalies identified from previous surveys, which remain prospective for gold and base metal mineralisation at depth. Omnia Metals Group is also actively assessing exploration and acquisition opportunities complementary to its existing portfolio, with a focus on building a pipeline of high-quality projects aligned with its strategic growth objectives. The company is also advancing efforts to identify and secure additional gold and rare earth element projects, particularly within the United States.