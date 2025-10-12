Hot Stocks: Immutep, Minerals 260, Pioneer Lithium

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Friday after US President Donald Trump threatened a “massive increase” in tariffs on China, accusing Beijing of using rare earth metals to hold the world “captive.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 878 points, or 1.9 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.7 per cent in its steepest daily drop since April, and the Nasdaq sank 3.6 per cent. Tech stocks bore the brunt of the sell-off, with Nvidia, AMD and Tesla all sliding, while the volatility index jumped above 22. Adding to the pressure, the US government shutdown entered its tenth day, with federal worker layoffs beginning as negotiations stalled.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 indicate a 0.9 per cent fall at Monday’s open, though strategists expect investors may treat the weakness as a buying opportunity. The week ahead brings quarterly results from major miners and financial firms including Paladin Energy, Rio Tinto, 29Metals, Evolution Mining, AMP, Challenger and Santos. Attention will also turn to labour force data on Thursday and speeches from Reserve Bank officials, while in the US, third-quarter earnings season continues with banks in focus.