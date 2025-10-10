MinRes Bolsters Board with Key Appointments

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has announced the appointment of Susan Ferrier and Colin Moorehead as independent non-executive directors. MinRes is a leading diversified resources company, with extensive operations in mining services, iron ore, lithium and energy. The company provides a range of services across the mining infrastructure supply chain.

Susan Ferrier brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as group executive of people and culture at National Australia Bank, where she spearheaded significant culture and leadership change programs. Her background also includes tenures at KPMG and prominent banking groups in the United Kingdom, such as HSBC and Deutsche Bank. Ferrier’s current roles include director positions at Jawun, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and Airservices Australia, as well as committee roles at the University of Sydney. At MinRes, Ferrier will assume the role of chair of the remuneration and people committee.

Colin Moorehead, a seasoned mining executive and geologist, has dedicated four decades to the mining sector. Most recently, he served as executive chair of copper and gold explorer Xanadu Mines. His career also includes nearly three decades with Newcrest. Moorehead also serves as a board director for Ramelius Resources, Aeris Resources, and VHM. He will chair the technical committee at MinRes.

According to MinRes chairman Malcolm Bundey, these appointments signify a crucial step in fortifying the board’s capabilities and diversity as the company prepares for the future. Bundey emphasized that Ferrier’s and Moorehead’s expertise will be instrumental as MinRes focuses on disciplined capital management, leadership succession, and stakeholder engagement to achieve sustainable shareholder value.