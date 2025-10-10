Lake Resources Announces Bonus Loyalty Options Offer for Eligible Shareholders

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE), a responsible lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology, has announced a bonus loyalty options offer to its eligible shareholders. The offer, detailed in a prospectus lodged with ASIC, involves a pro-rata, non-renounceable issue of options to acquire shares in the company, rewarding existing shareholders for their support.

Eligible shareholders will receive one loyalty option for every ten fully paid ordinary shares held at 7:00 pm (AEST) on the record date, set for 17 October 2025. These options, issued for nil consideration, will be exercisable at A$0.05 each, expiring three years from the date of issue. Participation is limited to shareholders with registered addresses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Canada (British Columbia only), Singapore, the United States, Hong Kong, or Argentina. US-based shareholders must also return a signed US investor certificate by the record date.

Eligible shareholders do not need to take any action to receive the loyalty options, as no application fee or form is required. The company intends to seek quotation of the loyalty options on the ASX, making them transferable once quoted. Funds raised from the exercise of these options are earmarked for operating and general corporate expenditure, specifically to advance multiple activities related to the Kachi Project, located in Argentina. The company uses ion exchange extraction technology for sustainable, high purity lithium production.

The board of directors recommends that shareholders read the prospectus carefully. The indicative timetable includes the lodgement of the prospectus on 10 October 2025, with the dispatch of letters to shareholders scheduled for 22 October 2025, and the proposed quotation of loyalty options targeted for 27 October 2025. The announcement was authorised by the Board of Directors.