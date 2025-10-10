Nova Minerals Secures Land for Antimony Refinery in Alaska

Nova Minerals (ASX: NVA) has announced it has secured a land use permit for an antimony refinery at Port MacKenzie, Alaska. Nova Minerals Limited is a Gold, Antimony and Critical Minerals exploration and development company focused on advancing the Estelle Project. This milestone is part of the company’s plan to establish a U.S. critical minerals hub and become a key supplier in the U.S. antimony market, particularly for military applications.

The land use permit allows Nova to begin establishing downstream antimony processing and refining operations in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, an area with existing infrastructure suited for rapid development. The proposed refinery site aligns with ongoing regional development projects, including the West Susitna Access Road. The company is targeting the production of military-spec antimony in 2026/27, following the award of US$43.4 million from the U.S. Department of War (DoW).

Nova aims to become a leading antimony supplier to the U.S. military and industrial markets. The company is actively negotiating with the U.S. government on additional federal funding initiatives. Nova has also attracted interest from other antimony projects seeking offtake agreements and is collaborating with partners in the U.S. and Australia to fast-track these agreements, including a strategic partnership with Adelong Gold (ASX: ADG) to secure additional antimony supply.

According to Nova CEO Christopher Gerteisen, securing the land use permit and the Department of War award marks a defining moment for Nova Minerals and for U.S. critical mineral independence. The company plans to fast-track phase 1 production of military-spec antimony, targeting delivery of its first product to the Department of War within 24 months.