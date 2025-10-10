Asian Battery Metals advances high-grade copper-nickel discovery in Mongolia

Asian Battery Metals (ASX:AZ9) is positioning itself as Mongolia’s next critical minerals leader with its flagship Oval copper-nickel-PGE discovery, located just 30 km from infrastructure and close to the Chinese border. Recent drilling has delivered high-grade massive sulphide intercepts grading up to 6% copper and 3% nickel, with metallurgy confirming 89–95% copper recoveries via a simple flotation flowsheet.

Managing Director Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren emphasised Mongolia’s appeal as a mining jurisdiction—well-established legal frameworks, improved infrastructure, and direct access to China, the world’s largest copper and EV-battery market. Asian Battery Metals is the only ASX-listed junior with a new high-grade Cu–Ni discovery in the country, and continues to expand its pipeline with copper-gold prospects at Maikhan Uul and Copper Ridge, alongside graphite and lithium projects in Dundgobi.

With drilling, geophysics, and further metallurgical results due in coming months, Zunduisuren said the company aims to prove district-scale potential across its 140 km² landholding. To hear more on Oval’s breakthrough results, Mongolia’s advantages and near-term catalysts, watch the full presentation. Click here to learn more about Asian Battery Metals