From AstraZeneca to Pfizer: Global Pharma Embraces CC5’s Automation

Clever Culture Systems (ASX:CC5) is transforming environmental monitoring in sterile drug manufacturing. Its APAS® Independence system automates plate reading, sending most “no-growth” results directly to lab systems and flagging only those requiring human review. The system improves speed, traceability and safety in a heavily regulated, error-prone process.

The commercial model combines $530k instrument sales with high-margin recurring software and service revenue, supporting annuities of $115k per unit. Adoption is led by AstraZeneca, which has purchased nine systems for global sites, alongside BMS, Novo Nordisk and Pfizer. Expansion to cover both settle and contact plates has unlocked broader demand.

With 40 qualified leads representing $75m in upfront sales and $15m recurring revenue, CC5 is scaling under a “land and expand” strategy that already delivered FY25 profit. To hear more from Brent Barnes on pharma uptake, revenue growth and market opportunity, watch the full presentation.