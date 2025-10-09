DigiCo CEO Departs Amid Rising Short Interest

DigiCo, a data centre and asset manager, has announced that chief executive Chris Maher has stepped down from its board. The company will replace Maher with Michael Juniper, the newly recruited former AirTrunk deputy chief executive. DigiCo manages data centres and digital infrastructure assets, providing services to businesses requiring secure and scalable data solutions.

The change in leadership occurs as data compiled by the corporate regulator reveals a significant increase in short interest in DigiCo. Short positions have reached almost 8 per cent of all securities on issue, marking the highest level since the company’s $2 billion listing late last year. This figure has surged nearly 40 per cent in the past month alone, indicating growing scepticism among some investors.

According to the company’s announcement on Friday, Juniper will stand for election by DigiCo shareholders at the annual general meeting next month. DigiCo stated that Maher’s departure was to ensure a balanced composition of independent and non-independent directors on the board.