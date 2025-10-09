MinRes Strengthens Board with New Appointments

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has announced the appointment of Susan Ferrier and Colin Moorehead as independent non-executive directors. This move aims to bolster the board’s capabilities and diversity as the company positions itself for future growth. Mineral Resources is a leading diversified resources company, with extensive operations in mining services, iron ore, lithium and energy in Western Australia. The company provides a range of contracting services and has a world-class portfolio of commodities.

Susan Ferrier brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as group executive of people and culture at National Australia Bank, where she spearheaded culture and leadership change programs. Her background also includes tenures at KPMG and various banking groups in the United Kingdom, such as HSBC and Deutsche Bank. In addition to her new role at MinRes, Ferrier serves as a director of Jawun, the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, and Airservices Australia. She will also chair MinRes’ people and remuneration committee.

Colin Moorehead, a seasoned mining executive and geologist, has worked in the mining sector for four decades. He was most recently executive chair of copper and gold explorer Xanadu Mines and spent nearly three decades with Newcrest. Moorehead also holds board director positions at Ramelius Resources, Aeris Resources, and VHM. At MinRes, Moorehead will chair the technical committee.

MinRes chairman Malcolm Bundey stated that the appointments of Ferrier and Moorehead mark an important step in strengthening the board’s capability and diversity. He added that their experience will be instrumental as the company focuses on disciplined capital management, leadership succession, and engaging with stakeholders to deliver sustainable value for shareholders.