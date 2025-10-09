Great Divide Mining Highlights High-Grade Antimony and Gold at Coonambula

Great Divide Mining Limited (ASX: GDM), a Gold, Antimony and critical metals miner, explorer and developer with five projects across 17 tenements, has acknowledged an announcement from its Farm-In Joint Venture partner, Dart Mining NL (ASX: DTM), regarding outstanding surface sampling results from the Coonambula Antimony-Gold Project in Central Queensland. These results significantly enhance confidence in the project’s scale and potential.

Surface and in-situ sampling conducted by Dart Mining across the historic Banshee Mine area revealed exceptionally high grades, including antimony up to 65.3%, gold up to 17.0 g/t, and silver up to 97.9 g/t. According to GDM, these are the highest grades reported to date from the Banshee Mine. Dart Mining has commenced its initial drilling program at Coonambula using its in-house rig, designed to infill existing high-grade intersections and advance toward a JORC-compliant Antimony-Gold Resource.

GDM Managing Director Justin Haines stated that the results validated the Company’s exploration model and timing of the Dart Mining farm-in. He added that the grades confirm the potential for a high-value antimony-gold system and further strengthen the case for accelerated drilling across the Banshee trend. Under the Joint Venture Agreement, Dart Mining may earn up to a 51% interest in the Coonambula Project by completing defined drilling and reporting milestones over a two-year period.

Dart Mining has been appointed Manager of the JV during the earn-in, while GDM retains the tenement ownership and a carried interest through the early exploration phases. The Coonambula Project is located approximately 70 km southeast of Evolution Mining’s Cracow gold mine and 25 km southwest of Eidsvold. Full sampling and assay details can be found in Dart Mining’s ASX announcement dated 8 October 2025.