Centaurus Metals Secures Mining Lease for Jaguar Nickel Project

Centaurus Metals (ASX: CTM) announced today that it has been granted the Mining Lease for its Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in northern Brazil by the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME). Centaurus Metals is an ASX-listed company focused on the exploration and development of its Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project. According to the announcement, this formal grant represents the last of the key approvals required to support a Final Investment Decision (FID), giving the company the ability to mine ore from the project’s deposits for commercial purposes.

With the Mining Lease secured, Centaurus now holds all the necessary environmental and mining licenses and approvals to commence construction of the Jaguar Project. The company stated that it is actively progressing strategic partnering and off-take discussions to secure project financing through debt and equity.

Centaurus’ Managing Director, Darren Gordon, stated that the grant of the Jaguar Mining Lease is another de-risking step as the company advances towards financing and development. He also noted the Brazilian Government’s commitment to the development of critical minerals in Brazil by approving the Jaguar Mining Lease in a timely fashion. Mr. Gordon further stated that the company has been working closely with key Brazilian government agencies to keep the targeted development timeline on track, with the goal of commencing construction and operation as soon as possible.

Mr. Gordon concluded that the Jaguar project is one of the few advanced nickel projects outside of Indonesia that is development-ready, with strong economics even at current nickel spot prices. Closing out the strategic partnering and funding process is now the final key milestone required to facilitate an investment decision.