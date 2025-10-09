Hiremii Completes Oversubscribed Strategic Placement to Fuel Growth

Hiremii Group (ASX:HMI), a technology-driven full-service recruitment company with two core business components—Hiremii Technology, a cloud-based platform which uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate and improve recruitment processes, and Inverse Group, a recruitment business—has announced the successful completion of a strategic placement, raising $650,000 before costs. The placement was reportedly oversubscribed, indicating strong investor confidence from both existing shareholders and new participants. Directors of Hiremii also participated in the placement, further aligning their interests with shareholders.

The company intends to allocate the raised capital towards several key initiatives. These include accelerating the commercialisation of the Hiremii platform, advancing customer-driven enhancements and AI-led optimisation initiatives, and exploring strategic acquisition opportunities to strengthen the company’s market position. The funds will also support general working capital requirements as Hiremii progresses through its next phase of growth.

The placement involves the issue of 15,476,190 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.042 per share, along with one option for every share subscribed, exercisable at $0.05 within two years. The issue price reflects a 16.8% discount to the 15-day VWAP up to 7 October 2025. The placement will occur in two tranches, with the first tranche expected to settle around 17 October 2025. The second tranche, involving director participation, is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2025.

Andrew Hornby, Managing Director of Hiremii, expressed his gratitude for the strong support received and welcomed the new investors. He acknowledged the efforts of Bay Financial and Sequoia Corporate Finance as joint lead managers for their assistance in the capital raise. The company believes that this strategic placement will enable them to invest in their AI-driven technology platform and scale their recruitment capability, driving long-term value for shareholders.